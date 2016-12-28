

Photo by Rajib Rudra Tariang Photo by Rajib Rudra Tariang

The boys had reportedly found the snake inside a discarded lidless plastic bottle in a dumping ground at Doomdooma. The plastic bottle was a scrap item that are usually collected by rag-pickers from garbage dumps or trenching grounds.

It was one Achiong Kwan, a local resident of Rupai in Doomdooma who saved it from imminent death, after he retrieved it from the boys.

Kwan brought the snake to the notice of Khyanjeet Gogoi, Biology teacher of Rupai High School and a well-known orchid specialist as well as a renowned naturalist. Gogoi then contacted Rajib Rudra Tariang, a prominent herpetologist of this region, who serves as Assistant Professor in the Department of Zoology of Digboi College.

Tariang identified the reptile to be the venomous Mountain Pit Viper and told this correspondent that the new distribution record of the species has no previous record from Medo, Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh or in Doomdooma areas.

“But as per recent records, it was recorded from Dima Hasao district of Assam. This snake usually lives in hilly terrain that ranges from 600 msl to 2,600 msl in hilly tracks of tropical forest, where stream water flows perennially. There may be distribution of this species in Upper Assam and in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Further research of the region can reveal its further distribution,” Tariang said.

The snake was subsequently handed over to the Doomdooma Forest Division for the record and later released after consulting various experts in this field. Seveal herpetologists like Dr Saibal Sengupta, Ashok Captain, Dr Firoz Ahmed, Dr Abhijit Das, Anand Wats, Vivek Sarma, HT Lalrehmsanga, Dr Jayaditya Purkayastha and Gernot Vogel from Germany were consulted before it was released in a prescribed natural habitat.

As per recent records, this snake was found in pockets of North East India like Gandhigram, Vijaynagar of Namdapha and in Miao between 247 msl to 1,247 msl and also in Dima Hasao district, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

This species was also recorded from other countries like Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia (Sumatra), Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Taiwan, China, Thailand and Vietnam. This terrestrial and nocturnal species inhabits a variety of environments, including forests, shrublands and grasslands, but prefers mountainous rocky areas in which it can take refuge. It is also found in agricultural land and even within human settlements.

This is a large and broad-bodied reptile which exhibits sexual dimorphism. Rodents make up the bulk of its prey. As per IUCN category, this species is listed as ‘Least Concern’ in view of its wide distribution, and has no major widespread threats, according to Rajib Rudra Tariang.

The release was done at Dhirok Forest, near a hilly stream in the presence of Prafulla Gogoi and Krishna Gogoi of Digboi Forest Division, Ramesh Hatimuria, a local NGO member along with Kedar NathTimsina and Rajib RudraTariang of Digboi College.