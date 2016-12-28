



Bhola Dutta was born in December 1926 at Jhanji Phulpanisiga Garchuk village in Sivasagar district. He received his primary and middle education at Jhanji. In 1952, his elder brother Late Ratneswar Dutta who was an employee of Doomdooma Town Committee brought him to Doomdooma. He studied at Hoonlal High School (now Higher Secondary) at Doomdooma and was the first general secretary of the students’ union of Hoonlal High School.

Since his school days, he was influenced by the Communist ideals and subsequently joined the Communist Party of India and jumped into the freedom struggle of the country. During this period, he came in contact with Khagen Borborah, Hemanga Biswas, Gaurishankar Bhattacharjee, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Dr Bhupen Hazarika and the present Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Sarkar. He was imprisoned twice by the imperial British Government for his involvement in revolutionary activities when he was a student of Class-VII. He spent two years in Jorhat and Nagaon jails.

In 1969, he started a printing press named Gunaram Press at Doomdooma. He was the founder of Doomdooma Rickshaw and Thella Pullers’ Union, besides being associated with the Deeamoolie Tea Estate Mazdoor Union. He contributed significantly in establishing Doomdooma College. He was a managing committee member of several educational institutions in gis locality, besides being closely associated with several other social and religious organisations.

Bhola Dutta leaves behind his wife and four sons, including journalist Manoj Dutta, who was the former secretary of Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association.

Doomdooma MLA Durga Bhumij, Doomdooma Press Club, Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association, Tinsukia Press Club, Sadiya-Saikhowa Press Club, Digboi Press Club, Kakopothar Press Club, Rupai High School, Doomdooma College, Doomdooma and Rupai Siding units of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Tinsukia district and Doomdooma unit of CPM, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, Hoonlal HS School, Doomdooma Girls’ High School, Doomdooma Bangiya Vidyalaya, Learners’ Educational Institutions, Lachit Nagar Naamghar and several other organisations and institutions condoled freedom fighter and socially active nonagenarian Bhola Dutta’s demise.