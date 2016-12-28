



But the present scenario is such that the second and third units of BVFCL set up way back in 1976 and 1987 respectively have already lost their viability from the technical point of view. Even though the Centre had decided to set up the Unit-IV plant, no headway has been made in the process so far.

Considering the obsolete technical viability of BVFCL’s second and third units, the then Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Ram Vilas Paswan had declared on June 26, 2004 that the Unit-IV plant would be set up as soon as possible. But it took almost eight years for the Central Government to take a decision on Paswan’s declaration.

Thus in November 2014, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) declared to set up Namrup’s Unit-IV plant under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode, where M/s OIL India, the Government of Assam and the BVFCL will share 26%, 11% and 11% respectively and the remaining 52% capital investment would be in the hands of the private sector.

This decision of the Government led to severe discontentment among the employees and the general public. Several organisations, it may be recalled, had raised voices of protest. Besides, the Government was also not able to achieve a consensus on the remaining 52% capital share.

According to reliable sources, the Central Government reconsidered the issue and finally on September 29, 2016, it planned to set up the long-desired Namrup Unit-IV plant as a public sector unit (PSU).

Moreover, the Government is also mulling to increase the production capacity of the proposed Namrup Unit-IV plant to 12.78 lakh MT per year from its previous projected production capacity of 8.64 lakh MT per year. But such a production capacity requires almost 2.347 MMSCMD natural gas as feedstock per year. Since the BVFCL’s stock of natural gas at 1.72 MMSCMD per year is less than required, the management is thinking of using naphtha as an alternative to natural gas as feedstock. In this regard, the BVFCL management has already sent the necessary information to the Central Ministry, though the latter has not given any feedback as yet.

In fact, the process of setting up of Namrup’s Unit-IV plant is still in the doldrums as the Government has chosen to remain silent on the issue of 52% capital investment from the private sector, besides the source of naphtha.

Significantly, the Namrup Fertiliser Shramik Union (NFSU), which has since long been demanding the early setting up of the Namrup’s Unit-IV plant, recently dashed off a memorandum to the Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, with a copy to the Prime Minister on the said issue, requesting both to lend their official weight in expediting implementation of the project.