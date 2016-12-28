

A procession being taken out to mark the centenary celebration of Asam Sahitya Sabha, in Jorhat on Tuesday. – UB Photos A procession being taken out to mark the centenary celebration of Asam Sahitya Sabha, in Jorhat on Tuesday. – UB Photos

Along with traditional songs and dances, artistes of Mising, Nepali, Deuri, Nepali, Punjabi and many other communities could attract the people during the cultural procession.

Paying respect to the past presidents and general secretaries of the Sabha, several representatives of various small branches of the Sahitya Sabha displayed the pictures of those stalwarts of Assamese language and literature during the cultural rally.

Passersby, shopkeepers and the commuters on the both sides of Gar Ali, KB Road, Jail Road and many other busy points of the city were spellbound as they could witness an impressive presentation of different cultures in a single procession, which thematically spread the message of unity, respect and brotherhood among different communities of the State.

Besides hoisting 100 flags of the Sabha, the participants paid tributes to the departed souls of the revered office-bearers, literary stalwarts and the martyrs of the Vernacular Language Movement during the smriti tarpan programme, which was held on the premises of Jorhat district library.

As the Sabha’s president and general secretary were not present in the programme, Vice President (in-charge) Dr Parag Thakur had to preside over the open session which took up the resolution to work for the unity and development of all the communities of the State.

Our Correspondents add:

Tezpur: Along with rest of the State, branch committees of Asam Sahitya Sabha in Sonitpur district today held various events to mark the inaugural ceremony of the centenary year celebration of the apex literary body of the State. It is to be noted that there are altogether 47 branch committees under Sonitpur District Committee of the literary body.

In the morning, members and office bearers of every branch committee, besides the literature-loving people associated with the literary body thronged their concerned venues to hoist Sabha’s 100 flags symbolising the completion of 100 glorious years of its existence.

The Tezpur Sahitya Sabha too marked the event by unfurling 100 flags. Meanwhile, unfurling the main flag of the event, president of the Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Hemanta Kumar Baruah observed that the Asam Sahitya Sabha was born on this day in 1917 in the womb of Assam Association, a platform for a section of liberal people of the region.

Taking part on the occasion as a distinguished guest, ex-president of the Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Purneswar Nath, in his speech, mentioned that Asam Sahitya Sabha is not an organisation only for the Assamese people, it is an organisation for every caste and community living in Assam.

“Taking forward every caste and community and their language, culture and heritage is the main motto of Asam Sahitya Sabha. Sabha has witnessed many ups and downs during its long existence of 100 years. Many unwanted situations have arisen in Sabha’s platform thereby displeasing the common people. But I feel that good days will come to the literary body because Asam Sahitya Sabha is a holy platform for the literature-loving people, where only positive thinking is expected,” he added.

Sahitya Akademi award winner, Gita Upadhyay was felicitated on the occasion.

DIPHU: Along with rest of the State, the centenary celebration of the Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) started in Karbi Anglong district from today. The organisation’s centenary was celebrated here at Diphu Club.

On the occasion, altogether 99 flags of Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) were hoisted. The main flag of the Sabha was unfurled by Rongbong Terang, ex-president of Asam Sahitya Sabha. The other flags of the literary organisation were hoisted by distinguished personalities from different communities.

According to report available, the Sabha’s centenary was also celebrated at Howraghat by the Howraghat Regional Sahitya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Karbi Anglong Sahitya Sabha has appealed to all not to create any controversy regarding the premier literary organisation of the State. The biennial conference of Howraghat Sabha also concluded here today and a new body was formed with Tilakanta Kakati and Madhab Bora as president and secretary respectively.

Chabua: The Chabua Sahitya Sabha today held the inaugural function of the centenary celebration programme of the Sabha at the Natya Mandir, College Road here.

A total of 100 flags were hoisted on the occasion by 100 persons from various fields, which included litterateurs, teachers and ex-teachers, members of various organisations, journalists and students. While Gethu Saikia offered the smriti tarpan, a symposium was held under the President of Chabua Sahitya Sabha, Prasanta Neog.