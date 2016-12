State skaters win medals



GUWAHATI, Dec 27 - Assam bagged three medals on the opening day of the 17th National Speed Skating Championship at Tirpur, Tamil Nadu today. In quad time trail race, Kongkona Buragohain won gold medal in girls’ U-12 category. In the boys’ U-12 group category, Debashish Dutta clinched a bronze medal while in the boys’ U-14 group, Jaishnav Sarmah won a bronze medal, stated a press release issued by Assam Roller Skating Association.