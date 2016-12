TT player passes away

Correspondent

SILCHAR DEC 27 - Sudeep Sarma, a leading table tennis player from Udharbond died at a local hospital on Tuesday. He was 26. Sudeep was working with CRPF in Madhya Pradesh and won several District level championships and represented Silchar in a numbers of Inter District and State Ranking Tournaments. He also represented the Silchar team in the Assam State Olympic held at Silchar.