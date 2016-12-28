Altogether 12 teams will vie for the title in the league-cum-knock out tournament which has been organised by the Srishti Group.

The participating teams are – (Group A) Asomiya Pratidin, Assam Talks, News Live; (Group B) Media XI, Pratidin Times, Asomiya Khabar; (Group C) Gana Adhikar, Guwahati Doordarshan, News 30; (Group D) Prag News, The Assam Tribune, News 18.

Asomiya Pratidin will face Assam Talks in the inaugural match. Two teams of each group will qualify for the semifinal stage, stated a press release.