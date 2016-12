Wushu players bag 9 medals

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 27 - Assam won nine medals in the 15th Junior National Wushu Championship held at Pune from December 18 to 23. Medal winners: (Taolu, Routine event) Sneha Kachari, one gold and one silver; Manab Mitra, two silver; Amit Kumar Raut, one silver and one bronze; Hiranyamoie Kachari, one bronze. (San-Shou, Free Fighting event) Mridul Rabha, one gold; Abhijit Ramchiary, one bronze.