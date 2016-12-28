Assam netball team announced

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 27 - A 12-member Assam team will take part in the 34th Senior National Netball Championship which is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from December 31 to January 3. The Assam Netball Association secretary Simanta Baruah informed that Assam will participate in the men’s category only. The team: Dibakar Gogoi, Pabitra Gogoi, Ajoy Bhagat, Arunjyoti Kalita, Nripen Barman, Mithinga Boro, Tularam Kohar, Akash Puran, Pradyut Baruah, Binod Kanu, Sujit Basumatary, Narayan Boro. Coach: Prasanta Mohan, Manager: Basanta Sarania.