The award was handed over to him by Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar during the inaugural function of the 62nd ABVP conference in Indore on December 24.

The Indira Gandhi National Excellency Award winner RK Viswajit, a resident of Khoyathong Polem Leikai is on a mission for healthy drugs-free youths through his fitness centre – Animal Gym – in Imphal. He has helped hundreds of youths out of drug addiction and inspired others, including jail inmates and physically challenged ones, to fitness.

Viswajit is the second individual from Manipur to receive the Real Hero Award, instituted by the CNN-IBN and Reliance Foundation, after five times world champion pugilist MC Mary Kom.