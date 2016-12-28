This month, a minor managed to flee from a guest house, Marvelene’s Inn in Rilbong that is run by Lyngdoh’s wife, and turn up at a police station where she narrated harrowing details on how she was exploited over a long period of time in different guest houses and hotels.

Based on her report, the police managed to arrest one Mamuni Parveen, who had allegedly forced her into prostitution to high-end clients around the State Capital, which included politicians. A few others, including the staffs of Marvelene’s Inn, were also arrested.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has filed four FIRs against several persons, including Mawhati MLA Julius Dorphang for allegedly sexually exploiting the minor.

“The Home Minister should step down immediately as the guest house (Marvelene’s Inn) belongs to his immediate family, his wife. It is shocking the government isn’t taking any action to remove him (Lyngdoh) from the post of Home Minister,” Civil Society of Women’s Organisation (CSWO) president Agnes Kharshiing said. The CSWO also urged the authorities to “take the case of trafficking and sexual exploitation of children seriously and not to protect and shield the perpetrators”.

The CSWO has information regarding involvement of more legislators “who demand girls and the racket to exploit children is thriving wherein some legislators encourage the pimps and pay them heavily”, Kharshiing said. The child right activist demanded that those accused be booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act so that the accused don’t get bail.

Condemning the sexual assault on the minor by the MLA, Kharshiing said, “No one is above law. The CSWO demands immediate arrest of the MLA as the law is equal for everyone and no bail should be granted under POCSO.”

The minor was sexually exploited in various hotels and guest houses according to the FIR filed by her on December 16 and one of the guest houses was in Motinagar where she was taken to the MLA, Kharshiing added.

The case was first registered in Madanryting Police Station, but was not registered under POCSO, Kharshiing said adding, now that the case has been shifted to Laitumkhrah Police Station, she hoped the police would register the case under POCSO.

“Not invoking Section 16-17 of the POCSO Act against Mamuni by the Madanryting Police in itself indicates that she is being helped to protect those connected with her. Many names have been revealed to the Madanryting Investigating Officer by the victim in her statement but no action was taken,” Kharshiing stated.

Kharshiing also said that Marvelene’s Inn’s CCTVs were not functioning for the past 15 days which helped the perpetrators to commit the crime. “This is abetment to crime and licence of these guest houses should be cancelled.