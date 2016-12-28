This step was initiated after the arrival of around 500 goods trucks, including 138 oil tankers, in the State Capital from Jiribam on Monday. There are no reports of distribution of LPG cylinders yet.

However, reports from Jiribam, around 220 km west of here, said that around 700 more goods trucks are now stranded at the newly created district headquarters located along the Manipur-Assam border and awaiting the next round of security escorts for their movement.

Manipur has been reeling under scarcity of essential items, particularly petroleum products, due to the economic blockade called by the United Naga Council on NH2 and NH37 in the State from November 1, in protest against the move to make Sadar Hills and Jiribam full-fledged districts.