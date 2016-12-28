Addressing the meeting, the Governor stressed that the universities should play a vital role in creating a cashless society by motivating people. In this connection, he said, seminars and other awareness practices should be adopted to reach out to the weaker sections of the society to create awareness on cashless transactions.

Acharya stated that demonetisation was a correct step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop counterfeiting of bank notes allegedly used for funding terrorism against India as well as to crack down on black money in the country.

The Governor also explained about the need to introduce skill education in the sixth semester of the academic session as mandatory subject which is one of the prime policies of the Central government. He emphasised that the universities must identify the relevant skill subjects and introduce the same on priority.

Saying that universities should also be the nodal agencies for development of a State, he said there should be regular dialogue with the industry and commerce to find out the requirement. Moreover, indigenous achievers should also be recognised by the universities on convocation day, he added.