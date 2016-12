Ambikagiri Lecture on January 2



GUWAHATI, Dec 27 - The Assam Academy of Cultural Relations is organising the 19th annual Ambikagiri Raichoudhury Memorial Lecture on January 2 at 4 pm at the Pandit Tirthanath Sarma Sabhaghar here. Marxist intellectual Anil Choudhury will deliver the lecture on the subject - “Ambikagiri: Ghare Bahire Log Powa Manuhjan.”