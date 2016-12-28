Around 300 members from across the State participated in the workshop that revolved around a host of issues including problems faced by the minorities, demonetisation and strengthening the organisational base of the party.

Conducting the workshop, president of Minority Morcha of BJP, Assam Pradesh Muminul Aowal said that the minorities of the State should imbibe more confidence which would ensure their development.

Aowal said that in the history of the state, the minorities have always played an important role and they are integral to the social fabric. “However, the minority communities have been facing a lot of challenges and their condition is deplorable. It is also unfortunate that a section of minority leaders have failed to live up to the expectations of their communities,” said Aowal, adding that instead of focusing on the welfare of the communities these minority leaders have been exploiting the communities.

Aowal said that only dedicated leaders can uplift the situation of the minorities and mentioned that the BJP Minority Morcha has a major role in changing the situation of the minority communities.

Addressing the workshop, Member of Parliament Kamakhya Prasad Tasa dwelt at length on the various welfare schemes of the Central and State governments. Tasa also highlighted the issues of the minorities of the State and observed that the minorities have been manipulated by political parties like the Congress and AIUDF for their vested interests.

Tasa said that the Congress and AIUDF have played divisive politics for political mileage, which has hampered the development of the minorities.

Spokesperson of the party Rupam Goswami spoke on demonetisation and pointed out how this step taken by the government would benefit the common people.