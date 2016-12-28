Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner told The Assam Tribune today that as per the advisory all programmes must be completed by 12.10 am on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

“No celebration beyond 12.30 am will be allowed on the night of December 31. Besides, serving of liquor in the bars will be as per the time mentioned in the licence. All other celebrations are to be closed by 12.30 am positively,” he said.

He said that bars will not be allowed to keep open beyond the specified time as per licence terms and conditions.

“Use of fireworks and crackers during the programmes is strictly prohibited. There shall also be no use of any kind of narcotics or illegal intoxicants,” said the DC.

He added that smoking shall be regulated strictly as per law and shall not be allowed within any prohibited area.

“No vulgarity of any kind is allowed,” said Dr Angamuthu.

The district administration has also asked all organisers of parties and events to deploy sufficient numbers of volunteers for orderly conduct of programmes.

“Loudspeakers, if used, must follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. Arrangements for firefighting and first aid should be kept ready by the organisers,” he said.

The DC added, “Organisers must give an undertaking in a prescribed format to the effect that they shall not violate any conditions laid down in their permission order. Any premise which intends to celebrate the New Year for which special permission is required, needs to get ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Commissioner of Police and also permission from the district administration. If there is any intention to use alcohol, it has to be clearly mentioned in the application for special permission itself.”

Dr Angamuthu said that permission for holding musical functions must be obtained from the competent authority.