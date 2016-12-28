Highlighting the role of farmers in the social development, the Chief Minister said that the government has decided to proceed aggressively on organic farming to maintain ecological balance. He also stressed on the need to make farming more popular in the State and stated that the Chief Minister’s Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana is aimed at transforming the rural economy, focusing on farm-based industry through an investment of Rs 1.2 crore in each revenue village.

Stating that all government schemes are targeted at improving the condition of rural poor, the Chief Minister called for a coordinated effort by the Agriculture, Soil and Irrigation departments and an effective utilization of the post-monsoon period for increased agricultural production in the State. Sonowal also said that already Assam Agricultural University has been entrusted with the responsibility to produce two varieties of paddy seeds which can be harvested within three months.

Stating that the Mega Herbal & Food Park which will soon come up at Balipara in Sonitpur district will offer vast agricultural avenues for the farmers, the Chief Minister urged the participants of the workshop to spread the message of medicinal farming in each household.

KVK Coordinator Dr Dhirendra Nath Kalita and other functionaries of Bharatiya Kishan Morcha were present in the workshop.