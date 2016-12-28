The school management has planned to start the first session of the commerce stream from 2017.

This was informed by members of the trust during the first-ever alumni meet organised on the school premises at Gopinath Nagar (Rehabari) here today. The college has been named as Guru Nanak Commerce College.

“Infrastructure is almost 90 per cent ready and in the entire set-up, beginning from pre-primary to the graduation level, we will have digital classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities,” informed S Chakraborty, co-coordinator of the school while addressing the gathering which comprised ex-students from different batches.

“If possible, we will also start BBA classes from next year itself,” he said.

Devinder Singh Kohli, working president of the trust, stated that the idea is to make Guru Nanak School a centre of excellence in the shortest possible time.

“This is the tipping point for our school, although the institution was set up way back in 1960. We are introducing a slew of measures to make the institution a name to reckon with,” Kohli said.

Headmaster of the school Mrinal Chakraborty, while offering the vote of thanks, urged the ex-students to come forward with their suggestions to take the good work forward.

Chakraborty also recalled the contributions of the former trustees and teachers, especially the founder secretary of the school Sardar Amrik Singh, who worked selflessly in shaping the career of the students.

“In the next few years, we would strive to produce students who would go on to help in nation building in their own right,” Chakraborty said, adding that the school proposes to hold the second alumni meet next year by reaching out to more and more students.

Secretary of the trust Bhupinder Pal Singh was also present on the occasion along with other members of the trust and teaching staff of the school. Students and the music teacher of the school Sushmita Mazumdar performed on the occasion.