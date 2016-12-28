

Durlovh Goswami, founder president of Japorigog Sakha Sahitya Sabha hoisting the flag to mark the centenary celebration of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos Durlovh Goswami, founder president of Japorigog Sakha Sahitya Sabha hoisting the flag to mark the centenary celebration of the Asam Sahitya Sabha, in Guwahati on Tuesday. – UB Photos

The inaugural programme included lighting of lamps and planting of saplings.

Altogether 101 flags of the Sabha including the main flag were unfurled today in presence of a large gathering. Unfurling the main flag, senior journalist DN Chakravartty paid tribute to the founding fathers of the Sahitya Sabha including Padmanath Gohain Baruah, Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezborua, Krishna Kanta Handiqui, Sarat Chandra Goswami and Dr Mayidul Islam Borah and referred to the glorious role played by the Sabha for enrichment of Assamese literature and culture.

Attractive programmes in which woman members and children took part, were the highlight of today’s function.

A new executive committee for the term 2017-2019 was constituted with Dr Bijoy Krishna Dev Sarma as president, Bhabesh Baishya as secretary and Pratibha Bhuyan and Nivedita Baruah as vice presidents.

Presiding over the function, outgoing president Nagen Bhuyan appealed to the members to uphold the noble ideals set by the founding fathers and the great literary figures of the Asam Sahitya Sabha. Noted educationist and author Dr Surendra Mohan Mahanta in his speech dwelt on the present status of Assamese literature and stressed the need for enlisting active participation of youths and students in all the programmes of the Sahitya Sabha.

Outgoing secretary Mofijuddin Ahmed in his report dwelt on the various activities of the Brihattar Panjabari Sahitya Sabha during the last two years.

Madhuri Bhuyan offered the vote of thanks.