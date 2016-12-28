In the spirit and context of the purpose of the MoU, both the parties have agreed to assist each other, to be committed to professional excellence, to communicate on a regular basis and to encourage effective co-operation. As part of the agreement, senior technical personnel of BCPL having relevant expertise shall be made members of the Board of Studies of the relevant Academic Departments and Centres of Studies of Dibrugarh University.

Senior technical personnel of BCPL shall also be invited as Visiting Fellow to various participating Departments and Centres of Studies.

Students from DU can also visit various laboratories and installations of the BCPL. BCPL and DU will host joint events like Management Development Programmes (MDP), special talks etc., and shall work jointly to develop industry relevant research projects.

On the other hand, BCPL will explore possibilities of utilising the knowledge and expertise of DU for various consultancy services in the company.

The agreement was signed on December 24 at the Administrative Building of BCPL, Lepetkata by Asit Das, Deputy General Manager (HR) on behalf of BCPL and Professor MN Dutta, Registrar on behalf of DU in presence of Professor Alak Kumar Buragohain, the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University and OP Tailor, Director (Finance), BCPL. The ceremony was witnessed by Ajay Tripathi, Chief Operating Officer and Reep Hazarika, General Manager (O&M), BCPL along with other senior officials. Dr Bhupati Kumar Das, Professor Emeritus, DU and ex-MD, NRL was also present on the occasion, a release stated.