



The new approach, which started today with the consultation with BJP MLAs, will continue with similar interactive sessions with the MLAs of other political parties as per a schedule prepared by the Finance Department.

This exercise is aimed at soliciting suggestions from the elected representatives on ways to increase internal revenue, implementation of the Budget and identifying new proposals for incorporation in proposed Budget, identification of schemes of wasteful expenditure and steps for their discontinuation, increasing investment in large capital works, enhancing efficiency of execution of projects and innovative and signature projects that can be taken up in the Budget.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while speaking on the occasion, urged the MLAs to study their constituencies to identify the resources and come up with innovative schemes fulfilling people’s expectations. Sonowal also asked them to take up schemes on priority basis to offer maximum benefit to people.

He also underlined the government’s commitment in streamlining the State administrative machinery and laid stress on collective responsibility of elected representatives in implementing the schemes.

Lauding the novel step taken by the Finance Department, the Chief Minister said that the MLAs should pursue their constituency-related schemes with the minister concerned for timely execution. He also urged them to prepare a roadmap for benefiting the youth, aged and the differently-abled in their constituencies.