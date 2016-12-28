

Culture activist Chandra Singh Kro receiving the award, on Tuesday.

Working relentlessly towards preserving the traditional Karbi culture and promoting it further among the younger generations, Kro has been instrumental in composing and singing some of the popular modern Karbi songs, keeping the essence of Karbi culture intact. A multifaceted personality, Kro has also been associated with amateur theatre, movement for farmers’ rights and several other public and cultural organisations.

The award carries a gamosa, a shorai, a cheleng, a citation and cash award of Rs 25,000.

On the 14th death anniversary of Pratima Barua Pandey, the demand for preserving the Matiyabagh residence of the exponent of Goalpariya lokgeet was once again raised by the AASU from the award venue.

AASU adviser Samujjal Bhattacahrya said it was high time the government took action to preserve the works of the legendary singer, who promoted a little-known folk culture of the State and dedicated her life to it.

“Her works, relevant documents and valuable memories are getting destroyed with the passing time. We need to preserve the essence of Pratima Barua Pandey for the coming generations,” Bhattachayya said.

In his acceptance speech, Kro thanked his parents for cultivating a knack for folk songs from his very childhood. “Any tribe or community cannot survive sans its culture, traditions and practices. Similarly, recognition at a platform like this helps in uniting the big and small communities of the State, which is equally necessary for a strong and prosperous Assam,” he said, praising the AASU for their endeavour in honouring the folk artistes of the State.