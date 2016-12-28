In a communication, the Home Ministry conveyed to the Manipur government to “re-arrange and utilise” the 175 companies of paramilitary forces which were already made available to the state to ensure removal of the blockade.

If necessary, a few more companies will also be sent to Manipur to assist the government in maintaining law and order, official sources said. A company of paramilitary force comprises of about 100 personnel.

The Home Ministry had last week sent additional 4,000 paramilitary personnel to Manipur, thus taking the total number of Central security personnel deployed in the sensitive state to 17,500. While the National Highway-37 is reopened, the NH-2 is yet to be reopened.

The security personnel were sent to Manipur keeping in view the situation in the wake of violence following the economic blockade imposed by the Union Naga Council (UNC) on National Highways since November 1. The UNC has imposed the blockade on NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur) and NH 37 (Imphal-Jiribam) that serve as lifelines for the landlocked state. – PTI