Highly placed sources in the Government of India told The Assam Tribune that the Committee, headed by Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekhatkar, recently submitted its report to the Defence Minister. Some of the recommendations of the committee are considered highly classified , which include issues like what would happen to the North East in case of any trouble with China, what Pakistan and China can do to India, what will be the role of the insurgent groups in case of any major trouble with either Pakistan or China or both, what should be the strength of the forces, etc.

Sources revealed that one of the major recommendations is appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff, who can either be from the Army or the Air Force or the Navy. The major benefit of such an appointment will be that the Government will get single point advice, while, in modern-day warfare, all the forces must work jointly under a single command. The committee suggested that there should be joint training of the personnel of all the three forces and the planning and execution should also be carried out jointly.

The committee, in its nearly 600-page report, said that there is need for an authority for development of infrastructure along the vulnerable stretches of the international borders, particularly along the international border with China in the North East region. Stress should be given on development of roads, railway lines, air fields and helipads in the vulnerable areas for easy movement of troops in case of any emergency. Sources pointed out that two new divisions of the Army have been deployed in the North East to deal with any eventuality with China, while there is a proposal for raising a new Corps of the Army. But, that will be of no use if adequate infrastructure to facilitate free movement of the troops to the international border areas is not created, sources pointed out.

The committee observed that intelligence gathering is key to dealing with any such situation and suggested that a mechanism to improve this aspect and to go for joint intelligence gathering by all the three forces.

The committee raised doubts on whether prolonged use of the Army to deal with internal security is good for the forces and suggested that this issue should be re-assessed as there have been instances when some Armymen, because of prolonged use in internal security, started behaving like police personnel.

While preparing the Defence Budget, the government should take the Army, Air Force and Navy together into confidence so that the forces can outline their priorities and the government can make allotments accordingly. The Committee pointed out that the practice of making allotments on the basis of financial years was creating problems as even negotiations to procure defence equipment like aircraft, ship, etc, take a long time. The government should make arrangements for “roll on” plans and the allotments should be project-based and not financial year-based.

The committee observed that stress should be laid on reducing the “fats” in the defence forces and stress should be given on increasing the number of combat personnel and reducing the number in administrative posts. The supply chain should be cut and by doing that, the government can save huge sums of money, which can be utilised for procuring defence equipment, the committee recommended.

The committee comprised senior retired defence personnel including three Lieutenant Generals, one Major General, two Air Marshals, one Vice Admiral, one Rear Admiral and two serving senior officers of the Government of India.