3 dead, 4 hurt in road mishap

Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 26 - At least three persons were killed and four others sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a truck on Saturday. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday morning near the Laxminagar Forest Gate area at Kalain under Cachar district. The autorickshaw, which was on its way to Kalain from Badarpur, collided head-on with a truck loaded with vegetables.