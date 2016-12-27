Picnic rush at Kaziranga on Christmas

Correspondent

KAZIRANGA, Dec 26 - Kaziranga witnessed a heavy rush of picnic revellers on the Christmas day on Sunday. People from far-off places including Gohpur, Duliajan reached Kaziranga in the early morning. Sources said that nearly 260 vehicles including buses entered Hatipathar picnic spot of Kaziranga, where the picnic revellers were seen preparing their food, dancing and enjoying their last Sunday of the year. There was a demand for more jeep safari vehicles as more and more people assembled at Kohora in the afternoon, wanting to go inside the Park. Most of the tourists could not even get the tickets and forest pass to visit the park as there was scarcity of jeeps, sources said. Hotels and resorts and roadside dhabas too witnessed heavy rush.