It is to be mentioned here that located atop a small hill in the northern part of Tezpur, Mahabhairab Temple is considered a major landmark of Tezpur city and contributes a lot to the magnetic charm and beauty of the place. It is believed that the original temple was made of stone, constructed by Banasura, the demon king who had his capital at Tezpur. It was mainly dedicated to Lord Shiva and has one of the largest Shiva lingams in the world. However, the original temple got destroyed in the 1897 earthquake and the present one was constructed during the early part of the 20th century. The present structure of the temple was built by Naga Baba (Sri Swayambar Bharati) and was later developed by Mahadeo Bharati and other devotees.

The place is a very important pilgrimage spot of Assam and attracts thousands of devotees every year. Near the entrance of this ancient temple, the idols of Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman stand as ‘Dwarpaals’ and the gateway also bears elaborate embellishments intrinsically carved out. Remnants of the original temple can still be seen in the numerous huge pillars scattered all around the temple.

In recent times, many new renovations and reconstructions of the historic place have been planned and carried out by the district administration with the contribution of various charitable institutions. A wall surrounding the temple has also been constructed to guard its precincts. Moreover, in the recent past, some other activities like construction of guest rooms; shopping arcade and landscaping in the premises, to help develop the place into a convenient pilgrimage centre have been executed. The Shivratri mela celebrated with much pomp and gaiety draws thousands of devotees and tourists from across the country seeking blessings from Lord Shiva.

However, nowadays, the devotees have who come for offering puja and other purposes carry back a negative impression following mismanagement in the temple including unhygienic atmosphere. One of the devotees who didn’t mention his name lamented that the people engaged in the historic temple including the pujaris are seen giving more priority to the money collected everyday from various sources than keeping the temple clean to attract the visitors.

“People come here for performing various activities like marriage, annaprashanna, birthdays etc., expecting a clean and peaceful atmosphere, but they return disillusioned. Some times hefty charges are imposed by the Temple authority upon the people in the name of providing services. Day-by-day the surroundings of the temple are getting filthier due to poor maintenance. It is very unfortunate that at a time when the entire country is laying stress on a clean and green environment through programmes like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, a historic place like the Mahabhairab Temple is in a sorry state,” he rued and urged the authority concerned including the Temple Management Committee and the district administration to take initiatives to restore its pristine glory.