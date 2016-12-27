X’ mas celebrated with gaiety in Udalguri

Correspondent

UDALGURI, Dec 26 - More than 300 churches belonging to Baptists, Catholics and CNI in Udalguri district celebrated Christmas in their respective churches with fun and gaiety. People belonging to the Christian faiths congregated in the churches and prayed to Lord Jesus for the wellbeing of the people and peace in the world and their respective region. It is to be noted that many people belonging to other religions were also invited to the churches for common prayer for world peace and the feasts which followed.