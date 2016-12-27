The programme was anchored by Bitopan Das, president of Udalguri regional students’ union. Leading citizens of Udalguri town and former AASU leaders participated in the programme.

Dalim Bayan, former AASU leader, Dinesh Das, retired teacher and Nareswar Deka, Presidents’ best teacher award winner paid their tributes to the martyrs of the historic Assam Movement and appealed to the present generation of the students’ organisation to uphold the ideologies of the century-old students’ organisation, which was formed way back in 1917 at Calcutta by dignitaries like Lakshminath Bezbaroa.

Jagiroad: The Inter Dimoria Regional Students’ Union celebrated the birth centenary celebration of AASU at Sonapur with a daylong programme. The programme began with the hoisting of the centenary flag, designed by noted artist Biren Singha, by all Kamrup district AASU Vice President Dibyajyoti Medhi. It was followed by swahid tarpan offered by the Dimoria AASU president i/c Jatindra Nath Deka. Dipu Sarmah, general secretay along with vice president Rintu Das paid floral tributes and lit the earthen lamp respectively before the portrait of Lakshminath Bezbaroa. A meeting was also organised on the occasion, where student leaders in their speeches recalled contributions of founders of the student body, specially of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaroa, who was actively associated in the formation of the Asom Chatra Sanmilan in 1916.