



The meeting was presided over by Ganesh Adhikari of SOMUL and attended by representatives of 30 primary milk producers’ cooperative societies under the aforementioned cooperative body.

Dr Binay Barman, District Veterinary Officer said that Sonitpur district presently produces nearly 7 lakh litres of milk daily. However, as the marketing process is not organised properly, hence the people are deprived from purchasing milk at proper price and in adequate quantity. If coordinated efforts are made by the dairy development cooperatives and the milk unions, it can produce enough milk and process it like AMUL of Gujarat, he opined.

Biswajit Chakravarty, District Deputy Registrar of Co-operatives explained in detail the role of co-operatives in general and milk producers in particular and hoped that like AMUL of Gujarat, SOMUL too will be able to augment production, collection, distribution and preservation of milk, besides production of cow feed in a scientific manner.

Nripen Das, Deputy Director (incharge) of Dairy Development, Sonitpur, said that he will extend all possible help to SOMUL in processing milk within the district.

Jitendra Kumar Sharma, Director of Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) offered to help in providing training to the milk producers free of cost for six days along with food and lodging. Dr Bhupen Hazarika, SDVO of Biswanath, Nikhil Hazarika, PMDO, Dairy Development, Utpal Mahanta, BDO of Naduar, Janjeswar (Akon) Saikia, a prominent businessman of Biswanath and president of a milk producers’ society also took part in the deliberations.

It was decided in the meeting to conduct a thorough survey on the present milk production status within the district. It was also resolved to ask the Government to extend the required help in this matter. The participants at the meeting were unanimous that milk producers of the primary societies will be sent for training to RSETI under the initiative of SOMUL. Further, collection, distribution and preservation of milk will be started before Magh Bihu by installing a bulk milk cooler at Jamugurihat.

The objectives of the meeting were explained at the outset and the vote of thanks was subsequently offered by Golap Kalita, vice president of SOMUL.