

Congress activists protesting against the eviction drive at Fuhuratoli in Sipajhar by the district administration, in Mangaldai on Monday. – UB Photos

The protesters subsequently submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Earlier, they took out a protest rally from Rajiv Bhawan to the Deputy Commissioner’s office demanding rehabilitation and payment of compensation to the evicted families before conducting any further eviction drive. Several senior party leaders, including leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, Rajya Sabha member Santiuse Kujur, legislator Abdul Khalek and Illias Ali, former Minister Basanta Das, former parliamentarian Madhab Rajbongshi and Congress leader Pradyut Bhuyan took part in the protest rally.

Later, talking to the media, Debabrata Saikia clarified that the Congress is not against the eviction drive conducted in PGR or VGR in the light of the order passed by the Supreme Court, but the State Government and the district administration should ensure proper rehabilitation of the evicted families as per the provisions of law.

“The recent eviction drive conducted at Fuhuratoli in Darrang district and other areas of the State has violated the minimum human rights of the evicted families as they are yet to be declared as foreigners by the court of law. Hence, it is the duty and responsibility of the State Government to take up their rehabilitation in right earnest,” opined Saikia.

He further stated that the Congress is strongly opposed to unjustified labelling of ‘illegal Bangladeshi’ on the minority community people living in the char areas of the State until and unless they are officially proved to be foreign nationals.