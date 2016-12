School cricket tourney



GUWAHATI, Dec 26 - The Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre (GCCC) will host the Nabin Chandra Tamuly Inter School Cricket Tournament at the Latasil playground here from February 5. The date for confirming participation in the tournament has been extended to January 6 and the interested schools may contact GCCC secretary Nabab Ali or assistant coach Gautam Sarma at their RG Baruah Sports Complex office here for further details, stated a release.