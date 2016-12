Referee registration



GUWAHATI, Dec 26 - The secretary of the Guwahati Referees’ Association, Sushanta Sen informed that all the football referees under Guwahati Sports Association (GSA) to complete their on line registration process with All India Football Federation (AIFF) by December 30. He further informed that Zehirul Islam of GSA, Ripu Nath Gogoi of Sivasagar and Paban Pathak of Jorhat have been recognised by the AIFF as national level referee.