Masters’ athletics meet gets under way



SILAPATHAR, Dec 26 - The 25th Assam Masters’ Athletics Championship, 2016 (silver jubilee celebration) got under way on today at the Silapathar Rajiv Gandhi Sports and Cultural Complex under Dhemaji district. The four-day championship, for both men and women was started with the 5000m walk for all age group. The opening ceremony function was held at 9 am. Altogether 1655 athletes from 35 district are tooking part in the championship. Arjuna Awardee Bhogeswar Barua attended the opening ceremony as chief guest. He appealed the State government to set up stadia in order to create proper atmosphere for the sportspersons. Chief of the MAC Ronuj Pegu, MLA of Jonai LAC Bhuban Pegu were also present in the opening ceremony.