Educationist and sports organiser of Jorhat Nani Dutta inaugurated the tournament in a well attended opening ceremony. In his inaugural speech, Dutta emphasised on the importance of games and sports for physical and mental development of the youngsters. He also appreciated the initiatives of Jorhat Tennis Club for promoting the game of tennis.

Over 200 players from across the State are participating in eight different events.

Today’s results: (Boys’ U-12) Anindyo Mahanta bt Amitesh Saikia 5-0, Bishnu J Sharma bt Jiswanga Baruah 5-2, Satyajeet Rajkhowa bt Borneel B Bora 5-0, Rituraj Buragohain bt Adibhit Madhab 5-1, Bornil Goswami bt Pratham Goswami 5-0, Ayushman Baruah bt Bidwan R Bora 5-0, Aman Buragohain bt Gyan Teli 5-0, Animesh Kharghariah bt Revanta K Bora 5-0, Aryan Borah bt Gyandeep Goswami 5-0, Bhasata Palash Bora bt Vishayan Baruah 5-4, Adi Garg bt.Aniket Saha 5-3, Prayash Bora bt. Samreedh Bhuyan 5-1, Raunak Kashyap bt Anubhav Kaushik 5-3, Aryaman Bora bt Anshuman Panging 5-3, Manan Nath bt Aabir Akash Baruah 5-0, Kabir Bhuyan bt. Rwitanka Shreyan Chaliha 5-0, Subhashis Roy bt Adrit Sharma 5-2, Aryaman Dutta bt Avinab Borgohain 5-3, Prateek Raj Borah bt Abhisehkh Tamuly 5-0, Shakil Mahmood bt Tanishq Gogoi 5-1, Sudhanshu Borkataki bt Ved Additya Kalita 5-2, Antariksh Tamuly bt.Bhargav Pradhan 5-1, Devaroon Dutta bt Darsh Dutta 5-2, Showick Roy bt. ritesh Dutt 5-2. (Boys’ U-14) Abhiraj Saikia bt Darsh Dutta 5-0, Umong Mundhra bt Souvic Roy 5-2, Avinav Kumar bt Gyandeep Goswami 5-0, Animesh Khargariah bt Angshuman Panging 5-1, Kushal Baheti bt Avinav Buragohain 5-1, Junak Bora bt Jishnu Pratim Das 5-0, Aditya Kr Gupta bt Kabir Bhuyan5-1, Shakil Mahmood bt Gyan M Teli 5-0, Harshad Bora bt Aniket Bor Patra Gohain 5-1, Aditya Biswas bt Kavya K Saikia 5-2, Anurag Konwar bt Hrishikesh Borah 5-0, Samreedh Bhuyan bt Rituraj Buragohain 5-3, Ritwanka S Chaliha bt Adibhit K Madhab 5-1, Aryaman Dutta bt Jiswanga Baruah 5-3, Prabhat Sensowa bt Borneel B Bora 5-1, Anindyo Mahanta bt Pratham somani 5-1, Bishnu J saikia bt Revanta K Bora 5-2, Manan Nath bt. Junaid Adnan 5-1, Agnibh Dutta bt Pratik Bora 5-3, Priyam P Bora bt Nayank Devapriyo 5-0, Promit Bordoloi bt Ayush Dutta 5-0.