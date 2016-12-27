

In an exclusive interview to The Assam Tribune, the 34 year old who is the coach of the Assam U-19 team spoke about a lot of aspects regarding cricket in the State.

Being asked whether Assam has the potential to produce international cricketers, Ratra said: “I think there is potential but proper guidance is required. Even the players need some modifications in their batting and bowling. A player like Mukhtar Hussain has been doing quite well at crucial times but he is a raw talent and needs supervision and proper guidance.

“They have got the talent but they need to be guided regarding when to bowl what. They should have that smart thinking. They should know when to bowl yorkers and when to bowl bouncers. A lot of players have already come up. Abu Nechim Ahmed was a fine talent and he was quick and had some good out swing but could only make it to the IPL level. If provided with the right guidance they can go a long way.”

After having made it to the knock-out stage of the Cooch Behar Trophy, the coach said that he is not willing to implement anything different.

“The team is playing well as a unit which has been our strength. We have taken one match at a time and have given each match the same importance. Going into the knock-out stage, we will have the same strategy. I think if we try to do something different or extra at this point of time it will be like adding pressure to ourselves,” Ratra said.

Ratra who holds the distinction of being the youngest keeper to score a Test century is however critical regarding a State cricketer making it to the India Under-19 squad.

“The team is playing well as a unit as I have said. As far as bowling is concerned Rahul Singh has been exceptional with 49 wickets from six matches while in batting Riyan Parag has scored a double hundred and has another century to his credit. Apart from Riyan, there has not been much as far as the batting is concerned. But still the team is doing well with everyone contributing. Jitumoni Kalita is doing a great job with his captaincy. Now the knock-out stage will start and the focus will be more. Whoever performs well here they will definitely have their chances ahead.”

Asked regarding the lack of bench strength of the Ranji team, Ratra said: “Overall growth in junior cricket is very much essential. Weather is also another factor as it doesn’t permit you to have so many tournaments here. We have certain areas to focus on so that we can provide players for the senior team. We need to guide them and we need some time for that.”

Ratra, who made his international debut in 2002, played six Tests and 12 ODIs for India. His maiden Test century against West Indies in Trinidad -- an unbeaten 115 -- made him the fifth-youngest Indian player and the youngest wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred.

“I am happy with the administration as I have been given the full liberty to select the playing eleven. The selectors have consulted with me regarding the selection of the team and this is something which makes it a bit easy for me. More grounds are required because when the season starts it becomes a bit difficult. The association is doing their best and I am thankful for that.”