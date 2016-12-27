The FIR, however, was filed only on December 14 as the worried family kept the matter under wraps in the hope of securing the teen’s release.

The victim’s family got ransom demands from Karnesh and his group, who kept the boy in their custody. The demands were made from the mobile the boy was carrying when he was kidnapped. Incidentally, Karnesh was earlier implicated in another murder case of a local auto driver but was out on bail.

The kidnappers initially demanded Rs 15 lakh for the release of the boy before scaling down their demand to Rs 2 lakh. However, the money was never handed over as the parents of the victim suspected that the boy had been killed by the gang.

Phulbari police began investigations immediately after hearing of reports of the kidnapping though no FIR was filed initially. The mobile was traced to Boldamgre village.

The breakthrough in the case came when the parents revealed that the boy had called them and said he was going towards New Bhaitbari along with Ali and Babu.

After the FIR, police caught hold of the mastermind Ali, who revealed that he had handed over the boy to Karnesh. Police managed to arrest two more of the gang members, Drinkson Ch Marak (20) of Dadenggre and Lipson Sangma (35) of Gomaijhora, who later led them to Karnesh. Babu and some other gang members, however, are still on the run.

Three of them were arrested on December 22 while Karnesh was arrested on the night of December 23 and sent to five days police custody. During questioning Karnesh revealed that he had murdered the boy about a week after the kidnapping even while negotiations were going on with the parents.

“They gagged his mouth before taking a boulder and crushing the boy’s head. He was murdered as Ali and Babu feared arrest with the victim knowing them well. The parents suspected something wrong when the kidnappers did not allow the parents to speak to the boy despite demands for money,” said a police source. The post mortem of the recovered body was undertaken today in the presence of a district magistrate.