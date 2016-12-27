During the year, the Mission adopted 165 children belonging to the poorest and deprived from Umden Arka of Ri Bhoi district, Lyngiong Umkaber and Goraline of East Khasi Hills district under the Gadadhar Abhyudaya Prakalpa (Integrated Child Development programme). The Mission spent about Rs 16,80,000 during current year on charity. They distributed school uniforms, shoes, socks, study materials and toiletry items to the children, Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, said.

In November, the Mission found unclaimed bags which contained over Rs 61 in cash. The Mission, after consulting its headquarters at Belur Math, handed the cash to the police.

During winter and rainy seasons, the Mission distributed thermal wears and raincoats to these children. It also provided regular coaching classes followed by nutritious supplements.

The Mission also organised free medical camps twice a month. Moral education, general knowledge, computer class, physical training, screening of educational movies are also included in the project curriculum.

In urban sector, 5,460 students were benefited through its computer training centre at Quinton Road here.

During April to November 2016, Ramakrishna Mission here provided treatment to approximately 61,000 patients through its Charitable Dispensary and 37,077 patients through its Mobile Medical Unit with an expenditure of Rs1,16,18,774.

Swami Achyuteshananda added, Ramakrishna Mission undertook relief and rehabilitation programmes and welfare works in different parts of the country during the year involving a total expenditure of Rs 36.78 crore, benefitting 7.28 lakh people of 2.21 lakh families.

It also spent Rs 16.85 crore on scholarships to poor students, pecuniary help to old, sick and destitute covering 22.70 lakh beneficiaries.

Medical service was rendered to more than 61.02 lakh people through its 10 hospitals, 77 dispensaries, 42 Mobile Medical Units and 910 medical camps at a cost of Rs 191.48 crore.

“The Mission spent a sum of Rs 284.96 crore on educational works involving 3.12 lakh students. It also spent Rs 58.66 crore on Rural and Tribal Development Projects benefitting about 86.51 lakh rural and tribal people,” the monk informed. In recognition of its unique service for the betterment of the society, Ramakrishna Mission was conferred the Banga Bibhushan Award in 2015 by Government of West Bengal.