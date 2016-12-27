The good trucks include 138 oil tankers, 43 LPG trucks, 55 cement, three medicine and 10 rice trucks besides 251 trucks carrying various other items, sources said. However, 544 other goods trucks are still stranded at Jiribam district headquarters on the Manipur-Assam border awaiting security escort for their movement.

Manipur is reeling under scarcity of essential items, particularly petroleum products, due to the indefinite economic blockade called by United Naga Council on National Highways 2 and 37 since November 1, in protest against the State Government’s decision to make Sadar Hills and Jiribam fullfledged districts.

The truck movement was initiated three days after CRPF Director General visited the State. On Friday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju also air- dashed here to take stock of the situation in the State.

Meanwhile, members of Apunba Manipuri Matam Ishei Kanglup, a body of singers and lyricists, staged a sit-in demanding lifting of both blockade and counter-blockades, here on Sunday. The curfew in Imphal East district was relaxed from 4 am to 9 pm on Sunday.