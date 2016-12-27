The results of by-elections to Barjala and Khowai Assembly constituencies have revealed that the anti-Left people are marching to the Saffron party instead of Congress and Trinamool Congress. And, the electoral outcome of the recently concluded byelections to Panchayats has appeared as a major game changer at least in the anti-Left vote bank.

Although the BJP has bagged only two Gram Panchayat seats, it has been able to finish second in 25 seats which could be worrisome for the opposition parties.

BJP State unit president Biplab Deb and State Observer Sunil Deodhar were upbeat while giving details on the Saffron surge in the rural areas of the State.

Deb said the CPI(M)-led Left Front has secured 53.56 per cent vote in eight districts which is about 11 per cent less than in last Panchayat elections. “The BJP has been able to secure 31.18 per cent votes while Congress has got merely 7.26 per cent while only 5.88 per cent vote went to Trinamool Congress”, he said.

Deb claimed the BJP is emerging as a suitable alternative to the people as two other opposition parties – Congress and TMC have been losing ground rapidly.

“In tribal-dominated Dhalai district, the BJP has secured 46.24 per cent vote, which is the highest for the party in the recently concluded by-elections”, he pointed out.

With a little more than a year to go till the Assembly elections in early 2017, the Saffron party has reasons to rejoice over the increasing vote share.