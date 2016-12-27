“We are appealing to withdraw the blockade. BJP can extend help to bring a solution to the issue,” said party Spokesperson N Biren while addressing a press conference here on Monday. “Our party will work for united Manipur as we are against any divide and rule policy.”

Manipur has been experiencing acute scarcity of essential items due to the indefinite economic blockade on National Highways 2 and 37 by United Naga Council since November 1.

Stating that BJP Manipur is not against the creation of the new districts for ‘administrative convenience’, former Minister Biren, however, questioned why can’t the districts be created without any problem. On December 8 midnight, the Congress Government in the State had created seven new districts.

Besides seeking action taken report from the State Government over the recent attack on Manipur police in Chandel and Tamenglong districts, the BJP spokesman also questioned the reason behind the ‘massive recruitment’ process by the State Government at the year end.

BJP MLA Th Biswajit informed that his party’s long term vision included raising of National Highway protection force to secure the life-lines of the State. He asked the State Government to hold an all party meeting to resolve the ongoing issue.