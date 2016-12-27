

Young people enjoying Christmas feast at Ramhlun South Presbyterian Church in Aizawl on Monday. – Aizawl Correspondent

Community feast, integral part of any Mizo festival even before the advent of Christianity, is an essential part of Christmas celebrations in Mizoram. Smaller churches and small villages organised Christmas feast for two to three days.

“After the Mizo tribes embraced Christianity and abandoned many of their pre-Christian traditions, community feast went on to become essential part of Mizo social life. Mizos’ Christmas is incomplete without the grand community feast,” said B Lalthangliana, a historian.

However, the Mizo customary feast where four to five people eat together from the same large plate, mainly plantain leaves, has been replaced by the buffet system with changing time, leaving elders longing to go back to the traditional style.

“I still feel that the Mizo customary feast signifies the true spirit of Christmas that is peace and brotherhood. It brings closeness to us,” said Saingenga, a 75-year-old church elder. Pork is the main menu in the Christmas feast, like any other Mizo banquet. But there are also plenty of beef, chicken, fish and oil-free meal for diabetic patients.

Large churches like the Chanmari Presbyterian Church in Aizawl, which has more than 3,000 members, has allocated more than Rs 10 lakh for two grand feasts, one each for Christmas and New Year. The Church prepared six pigs, two cows and a large number of chickens and fishes for the Christmas feast.

Preparations of community feast are also community works. Church members, children and adults, gather at their respective church premises to prepare the feast from morning. There is a proper division of works – while some slice the meat, some peel potatoes and onions, others cut vegetables. Cooking is entrusted to local chefs known as “fatu.” Every village and towns in Mizoram have “fatu” who can prepare delicious meals for community feasts.

“Christmas feast is not about the food we have there. It has a spirit of Christmas, which is what attracts everyone. Most of the families can have much better meals at their homes, but we just don’t want to miss the Christmas feast,” commented Siama, a government official. Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla and other Ministers were also seen enjoying the Christmas feast at their respective churches. With the Christmas feast over, the Mizos are eagerly looking forward to another big feast on the New Year Day.