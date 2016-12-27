Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 26 - BJP party workers today voiced their resentment over what they said is the widening difference between the party and the government and that the old committed workers are being sidelined by ‘new entrants’.
BJP sources said that many workers gave vent to their dissatisfaction with the manner of the functioning of both the party and the government at the organisational meetings in presence of senior BJP leaders and ministers.
“They have been told that the party leadership is taking their grievances seriously and those will be rectified soon,” sources added.