The CPI(M) has demanded that the draft of the NRC be published by March 2017. The party said that immediately after assuming office, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the office of the NRC State Coordinator and assured of all possible help to complete the work in time. But unfortunately, the progress has been slowed down on some pretext or the other.

The CPI(M) said the people of the State submitted their documents within the specific time-frame despite the hardships faced by them and now it is up to the government to ensure that the NRC is completed in time.