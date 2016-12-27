Killing of nun condemned

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 26 - The Greater Guwahati Buddhist Association, Bamunimaidam has strongly condemned the brutal killing of nun CS Lama of Assam Buddha Vihar, Amingaon, by some unidentified miscreants a few days back. The organization demanded a discreet inquiry by the police to nab the culprits. Protesting the incident, the organization has requested the members of the Buddhist community to light a pair of candles at their premises or at any Buddhist temple on Tuesday. A silent mourning would also be held at Dighalipukhuripar in Guwahati from 11 am till 4 pm on the day, a statement said.