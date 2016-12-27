Arindom Goswami, who has immense experience in the oil and gas field sector, with specialisation in mechanical engineering and project management, interacted with the students and shared his experiences. He talked about opportunities across the globe, especially in management, engineering and business sectors across Europe and UK.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya, who has worked in the finance sector in London, encouraged the young graduates to come out of their comfort zones. Goswami and Bhattacharya together interacted with the students to know more about their respective goals.

Both categorically answered many queries made by the students, researchers and faculty members. They referred to the European finance market and talked about how people from various backgrounds can get into it. Panchali Bhattacharya, with her extensive research experiences in the bio-technology and bio-medical fields, talked about how to apply for studentship and fellowships in European universities.

Earlier, GU Vice Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika, who is also the chairman of the GU Alumni Association, welcomed the resource persons. He expressed satisfaction with the development of international linkages of notable alumni of the GU with its present faculty members, research scholars and students.

Prof Jogen Chandra Kalita, coordinator, Gauhati University Wing for International Relations coordinated the programme, which was attended by faculty members, research scholars and PG students of different departments of the GU and also from USTM.