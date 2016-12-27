The action was taken after a girl’s family lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati.

Majid allegedly extorted Rs 10,000 and demanded more money from the victim.

“After preliminary enquiry, the allegation was found to be true and accordingly a case was registered. Action is also being taken against two other constables of the 11th APBn, Dergaon in connection with the case,” a statement from the Assam Police headquarters stated.