



Acknowledging the award, Sarma said that he was doubly delighted as the award was presented to him by a national leader. He also said that every individual has a responsibility towards society and that he has shouldered his responsibility through creative writing. “I have always striven to contribute towards the welfare of society through creativity and still there is a lot more to do,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Singh lauded the pool of talent in the North East and observed that the talented individuals from the region should be introduced at the national level as well. “Already several talented persons from the region have made a mark at the national and international levels,” he said, adding that the Central government is keen and leaving no stone unturned to promote the region.

Dwelling at length on the role of the media, Singh said that the media can empower society with its objectivity. He mentioned that the media can change the perspective of society and so it should never compromise on its objectivity.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was also present at the function, said that although several problems have been afflicting the State since long, yet it has all the potential to grow and prosper with its human and natural resources. Sonowal said that the future of the State is on its young generation and they should work hard for betterment of the State.

It needs to be mentioned that 14 individuals and organisations were honoured with the Achiever Awards. Nirupama Borgohain, Nazib Arif, Kanaksen Deka, Neelpawan Baruah, Dr Joymini Bhagawati, Nilamani Phukan, Jatin Borah, Siva Thapa, Mother Old Age Home, Abhijeet Baruah, Dr Munindra Narayan Baruah, Manash Pratim Borah and Tina Mena were selected for the award by a special jury.