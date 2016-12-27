Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 26 - BJP national general secretary and Assam-in-charge Ram Madhav today said that despite the Centre’s assistance, the Manipur Government was unwilling to end the indefinite economic blockade on the State’s National Highways.
Interacting with the media following the party’s organisational meeting at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Madhav, however, evaded a question whether the Centre would opt for President’s Rule in the trouble-torn State.
“The Centre is offering full assistance to the Manipur Government to end the blockade and restore normalcy; but the State Government is not doing enough to ease the situation,” he said.
The United Naga Council’s economic blockade on NH-2 and NH-37 since November 1 has paralysed life in Manipur.