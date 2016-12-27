Interacting with the media following the party’s organisational meeting at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Madhav, however, evaded a question whether the Centre would opt for President’s Rule in the trouble-torn State.

“The Centre is offering full assistance to the Manipur Government to end the blockade and restore normalcy; but the State Government is not doing enough to ease the situation,” he said.

The United Naga Council’s economic blockade on NH-2 and NH-37 since November 1 has paralysed life in Manipur.