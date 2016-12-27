



As per an earlier announcement, though two statues and a bust of three stalwarts of Assamese literature – Padmanath Gohain Barua, Dr Maheswar Neog and Sarat Chandra Goswami – were to be unveiled on the head office premises during the inaugural function, organisers lamented that they could not erect the statue of Dr Maheswar Neog “for financial crisis”.

A fibreglass statue of the first Sabha president, Padmanath Gohain Barua, and a bust of the founder general secretary Sarat Chandra Goswami, were unveiled today.

Asked why the Sabha president and the general secretary were absent in the inaugural programme, senior representatives of the organising committee revealed that the president had to attend on his ailing mother at a Guwahati-based hospital, while general secretary Dr Rajbangshi “did not attend the programme for unknown reasons”.

Several participants, however, said the allegations levelled against Dr Rajbangshi have maligned the image of the largest literary body of the State and they also sought an unbiased probe against him by a competent authority.

Along with hoisting of the Sabha flag, many other programmes, including recitation of poems by several poets, were held in today’s function. However, the organising committee today informed that the remaining programmes, including the hoisting of 100 flags, smriti tarpan, cultural procession and open session, will be held as per schedule at the Chandra Kanta Handique Bhaban and the Jorhat District Library auditorium on Tuesday.